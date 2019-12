Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video from Morgan Carpenter nearby town of Sunny Hill, east of Kentwood.

National Weather Survey Teams spent the day Tuesday investigating damage across Eastern Tangipahoa Parish and Western Washington Parish, near the small community of Sunny Hill to the east of Kentwood along Highway 440.

They found evidence of a brief EF-1 tornado touchdown with winds estimated at 105mph, and a path of 1.35 miles.

This storm went on to produce several other tornadoes in southeastern Mississippi.