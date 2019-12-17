× Rookie free agent Harris among 7 Saints selected for Pro Bowl

Saints rookie free agent kick returner Deonte Harris, not only made the team, he is among seven Saints headed to the Pro Bowl.

Harris, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, quarterback Drew Brees, defensive end Cam Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, kicker Wil Lutz, and wide receiver Michael Thomas were selected to represent the NFC Sunday January 26th, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

All but Brees and Armstead were selected as starters.

Harris ranks second in the NFL in punt return average at 9.9 yards per return. He is 6th in the NFL in kickoff return average at 24.7 yards per return. Harris is the first kick returned to be selected for the Pro Bowl since Michael Lewis in 2002.

Jordan now has five Pro Bowl selections, most for a defensive end in franchise history. Lattimore was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time.

Lutz is the first Saints kicker since Morten Andersen in 1992 to be selected to the Pro Bowl. He’s made 31 of 35 field goal attempts and has scored 130 points, second most in the NFL.

Thomas is only the second Saints receiver to selected to the Pro Bowl, three times.

Armstead earned his second straight Pro Bowl honor. Brees was named to the Pro Bowl for the 13th time in 19 NFL seasons, 12th time with the Saints.