Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, LA – This advisory is due to a water line break that occurred during work being completed by a contractor.

The entire Public Works Department and additional workers are working to repair the break.

This Precautionary Boil Water Advisory is necessary because of the drop-in pressure.

This advisory will affect the entire Town of Abita Springs. If you pay your water bill to the Town of Abita Springs, then you are included in the Boil Water Advisory.

The estimated time for this advisory is 48 hours to allow for testing to occur.

You are advised to boil water for consumption for one (1) full minute after it has been brought to a rolling boil.

This advisory is precautionary only.

For more information, please visit the Abita Springs Facebook page and the Town Website.