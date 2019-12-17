Pedestrian killed by 18-wheeler near Elysian Fields Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is investigating an auto crash with a fatality at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue.

The accident is believed to have happened around 3:07 P.M.

Initial reports indicate that an 18-wheeler truck traveling northbound on Elysian Fields Avenue collided into a pedestrian as the truck was turning eastbound onto North Claiborne Avenue.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of

This is a developing story, check back for updates.