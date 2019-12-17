New Orleans Residents talk Saints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Residents in the Big Easy got hype as they prepared for their second and final Monday Night Football game this year!

The anticipation was high as Indianapolis Colts fans flew into New Orleans for the 7:15 match-up but it wasn't much of a match-up at all!

The final score: 34-7. This win place Brees and the boys first NFC South with an 11-3 record.

Many would argue that to be the highlight of the night. The true star was number 9! Last night, Brees broke Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record when he threw a dime to tight end, Josh Hill!

The Saints will play the Titans at the Nissan Stadium on December 22nd.