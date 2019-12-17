Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 7: LYFT lifts the spirit of a woman who was in car accident with $450

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez is busy spreading holiday cheer! Today on Day Seven of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," he teams up with lyft, who's giving away $450 in ride credit to Cherie Reeves.

Cherie Reeves was recently in a car accident and her car was totaled, so she was the perfect person to surprise with this great "upLYFTing" gift!

The wonderful lyft driver, Christina Hills was the one to show up and surprise Cherie with her $450 ride credit!

