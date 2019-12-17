Ice, Ice, Baby! Wind Chills in the 20s overnight!

Brrrr! The upper 70s and low 80s from Sunday and Monday are long gone! COLD and windy conditions expected overnight into tomorrow morning.

Wind chills will drop into the mid-upper 20s in spots overnight into tomorrow morning. Break out the warm winter jackets, hats, and gloves for your walk out the door tomorrow morning.



The good news? Meteorologist Scot Pilié is not expecting any pipe issues this go around. Low temperatures on the Northshore will drop into the 29-33 degree range on both Tuesday and Wednesday night, which is only a frost and light freeze. Bring in your sensitive tropical plants & provide a warm place for the pets.

No issues with freezing temperatures in the Metro New Orleans area. Lows south of the lake between 33-39. Bundle up!