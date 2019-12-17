× Holiday shipping deadlines if you use USPS

NEW ORLEANS– If you haven’t mailed those holiday gifts or Christmas cards yet, your time is running out.

The United States Postal Service anticipates delivering 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

This week is anticipated to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season.

If you still have something to mail or ship, here are some deadlines and changes that you need to know about:

New This Year

Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up.

Instead, take them to a window clerk at a Post Office.

Click-N-Ship customers are unaffected by this change

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends using the following mailing and shipping deadlines:

18 – APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express

) USPS Priority Mail Express 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

20 – First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

21 – Priority Mail

20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

23 – Priority Mail Express

Additional Tips

The Postal Service also offers shipping tips in 10 video “how to” guides.

Each video is less than three minutes long and shows how to address packages, ship packages and pack a box so items arrive safely.