Custom Fragrance: Bourbon French Parfums

Posted 11:53 AM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, December 17, 2019
Data pix.

New Orleans, LA - Attention holiday shoppers! How about making a perfume or cologne for your loved one? How about a custom scent from scratch?

Bourbon French Parfums is located in the French Quarter on Royal Street. It has been around for 175 years! First opening in 1844, this shop offers a personalized fragrance experience. Your visit begins with  a consultation, then a mix and match of over 200 ingredients to customize the perfect smell to your liking.

To learn more visit the website by clicking here 

