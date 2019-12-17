× Back to winter today

A cold air mass is moving in behind the front from Monday night and that will bring a return to winter conditions through the rest of the week. The rest of the rain will be moving out quickly Tuesday morning. As colder air filters in expect winds to pick up. Look for 15-20 mph winds with some areas seeing gusts up to 25. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the south shore until midnight.

Temperatures are not going to warm much this afternoon. Most of the area will not make it back above 50. That will lead to cold conditions through the night.

Areas to the north will see a light freeze by Wednesday morning with low 30s. Expect some upper 20s by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay cold through the rest of the week as we finally warm to around 60 by Friday.