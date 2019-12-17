All aboard the NOLA Polar Express!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This time of year the Union Passenger Station downtown is full of believers. Most dressed in their PJ's for a long journey!

Before taking off, there's important business to tend to like sending a note to the Big Guy, and then with ticket in hand it's time!

As The Polar Express Conductor explains, "The Polar Express is a blast! It's an hour long train ride from New Orleans and throughout this ride it's fully immersive and you will be greeted by some of your favorite characters from the Polar Express franchise that you might see in the iconic and the cherished children's book."

Once on board, there's singing and dancing and something that everyone loves on a chilly polar night.

"The main thing that I do is make sure that the hot chocolate is piping hot, and that everyone on board has a good time," said The Conductor.

That good time also includes the fun of storytelling and a lot of encouragement for kids to 'believe' because there's a very special passenger on board.

As Santa put it, "Just remember the true spirit of Christmas lies in your hearts for all who truly believe. Ho, Ho, Ho! Merry Christmas!"

New Orleans, The Polar Express Train Ride runs several times a day with the following pricing levels:

PEAK- Weekend and week before Christmas.

$68 Adult

$58 child

STANDARD- week after Christmas

$58 Adult

$48 Child

VALUE- New Year’s Eve AND New Year’s Day

$48 Adult

$38 Child

For scheduled times and to book your family's trip, click here