Want to be featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans?

Posted 4:53 PM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, December 16, 2019

NEW ORLEANS–  Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is looking for “featured audience members” to be on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 LIVE from New Orleans.

Selected audience members will get exclusive viewing of musical performances (Amanda Shaw, Sheryl Crow & Usher), and they will get the opportunity to be on-camera for the national broadcast.  Billy Porter will be hosting the show from New Orleans this year.

It is an unpaid event, but your chance to be a part of a very rockin’ night!

To apply, you will need to fill out this form, click HERE. 

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.