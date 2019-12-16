× Want to be featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS– Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is looking for “featured audience members” to be on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 LIVE from New Orleans.

Selected audience members will get exclusive viewing of musical performances (Amanda Shaw, Sheryl Crow & Usher), and they will get the opportunity to be on-camera for the national broadcast. Billy Porter will be hosting the show from New Orleans this year.

It is an unpaid event, but your chance to be a part of a very rockin’ night!

To apply, you will need to fill out this form, click HERE.