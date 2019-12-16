× Two men convicted of kidnapping, torturing woman in Indiana basement

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Two men have been convicted in the brutal kidnapping and torture of a woman in Indiana, the Marion County Prosecutor announced Friday.

Quantavious Jones and Irving Madden were found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery, kidnapping for ransom, criminal confinement and kidnapping with serious bodily injury.

Police were alerted to the situation in October 2018 after the victim’s mother told them that Jones might be holding her daughter against her will. Police were called to the hospital later that day where they found the victim suffering third-degree burns over 21 percent of her body, multiple facial injuries and a lacerated liver.

The victim identified Jones and Madden as the men who held her captive and tortured her. The victim told police she agreed to accept a package for Jones, and when the package failed to arrive on time, he blamed her.

Jones drove the victim to the home and called Madden to meet him. Once at the home, they dragged the victim to the basement and started hitting her and pouring boiling water on her.

After a while, they drove her to an unknown location where the victim was able to use someone’s phone to call for help.

Sentencing for Jones and Madden is set for January 6.