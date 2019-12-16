Tornadoes leave a trail of damage across Louisiana

A violent day of thunderstorms already across Louisiana, with parts of Central and Western Louisiana being the hardest hit. 11 reports of tornadoes already across Louisiana and Mississippi so far today.

A rare Tornado Emergency was issued for Alexandria, Louisiana earlier today. The photos above were captured by Trey Clark along Highway 28 coming into Alexandria. Trey said he and his family were incredibly lucky, as they missed a direct encounter with the tornado by only a few minutes.

Damage reports stretch from DeRidder, Louisiana & Rosepine in Beuregard Parish to parts of East-Central Mississippi.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 6PM for a large portion of Louisiana, with the severe risk continuing into the evening and overnight hours.