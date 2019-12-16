× Tornado watch in effect for part of the area

A tornado watch has been issued for Tangipahoa and Washington parishes until 6 PM. This watch includes areas to the west as well including Baton Rouge.

Most of the severe weather threat will remain west of I-55 and north of the MS border through the day. However a few isolated cells could develop that are capable of producing tornadoes this afternoon and evening.

Beyond any isolated cells that develop we will see a squall line move through with the front this evening that could also contain strong wind gusts.

Stay aware of weather conditions and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area.