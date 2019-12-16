The man behind the Heisman: A conversation with Jimmy Burrow

THE PLAINS, OH (WCMH-TV) — Joe Burrow’s story began long before he became a Heisman winner for the LSU Tigers.

His dad, Jimmy, took the defensive coordinator job at Ohio University in 2005 and for the next decade Joe grew up in The Plains, Ohio, a small village located less than 10 miles from Athens.

Jimmy Burrow retired after 14 years with the Bobcats to watch his son’s senior year at LSU.

He sat down with NBC4 to discuss Joe’s historic season, his decision to leave Ohio State and what this success has meant to The Plains.