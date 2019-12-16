× Severe weather threat later today

A strong cold front is going to move through southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi later Monday and Monday night. As it moves through there will be a risk of strong to severe storms. The greatest potential will be north of I-12, with severe weather more likely just north of the Mississippi border.

The northern part of the area falls under an Enhanced Risk which is level 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The rest of the area is under a Slight Risk.

The biggest threat will be strong wind gusts along the front as it moves through. However an isolated tornado will also be possible, especially with any cells that pop up ahead of the main line. Most of the storms with this system move in well after sunset. This could impact driving home from the Saints game tonight. Be careful on the roads later this evening and have a way to get warnings if they are issued.

Much colder weather behind this system. Highs around 80 and windy today and then only in the mid 50s for highs Tuesday.