Scary video: Large tornado caught on camera in Vernon Parish

ROSEPINE, La - A violent tornado was caught on camera earlier today in Vernon Parish in Western Louisiana.

The tornado touched down near Rosepine, north of DeRidder. Tommy and Heather Welch watched the scary weather event unfold and sent in the video to WGNO.

This tornadic thunderstorm continued to move northeast towards Alexandria in Rapides Parish.

The estimated path length according to the National Weather Service is expected to be nearly 65 miles.

Doppler radar velocity at the time indicates winds over 100mph possible within this tornado, making an early estimate of an EF-2 rating possible.