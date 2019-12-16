Ronald McDonald House residents bake cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This time of the year is about bonding, laughing and cherishing your loved ones, especially for the families at the Ronald McDonald house!

"It feels like home to me at the Ronald McDonald House!" Lilly, a Ronald McDonald resident told WGNO.

That's because Lily does things like bake and decorate cookies with her family and volunteers from Academy of our Lady! And she's pretty excited!

"Really excited!"

Fifteen families moved into the house so their children can receive treatment from local hospitals. Lily will have surgery on her feet in hopes that she'll be able to walk normally.

In the meantime, she and her crew will be baking up memories in the kitchen!

To ease the pressure from the parents, the Ronald McDonald Charity houses, feeds, and pays for all expenses.

"We're so thankful and blessed and everything that the Ronald McDonald house was here and, I mean, it's helped us so much" parent, Katlyn Dingler shared.

Katlyn's daughter, Elizabeth will undergo G-Tube surgery immediately to help with her breathing and eating. Katlyn says being at the bright yellow house has helped she and her husband cope.

"Everybody's super friendly. Like I said, it's home away from home everybody's just like wonderful, amazing. It's awesome here."

Sprinkles, smiles, and of course, kisses were all apart of the day. But the lifetime bond between everyone is what makes this home unforgettable.

"It really is a life-changing experience. I mean, I never thought that I would be comfortable living with so many other families but, you know it's actually made things better."

"We love the Ronald McDonald house!"

Families are welcomed to stay at the Ronald McDonald house as long as they need! Some have stayed for on week, others have stayed for over a year.