Photos: Drew Brees shatters passing TD record as Saints stomp Colts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints waves to the crows after his 540th career touchdown pass, for the most in league history, in the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS – Once again, future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees has shattered a seemingly insurmountable NFL record.
Brees threw four touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning for the NFL record for career TD passes as the Saints routed the Indianapolis Colts, 34-7.
