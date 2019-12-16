NOPD looking for returning thief who makes no effort to hide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing from a store in Algiers on two occasions, just days apart. The man was wearing a reflective green safety jacket during both incidents. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the first theft occurred at a little after 1:15 in the afternoon on December 3 at the Burkes Outlet in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive. Security camera footage shows the suspect walk to the store while wearing the safety vest. According to police, the man used a bag that he brought into the store with him to carry out several electronic items.

Three days later, on December 6, the same man walked into the same store but went to the clothing department. Again, he leaves with a bag full of items.

In one case, police say the man walked to a waiting burgundy sedan, and to a silver sedan in the other. Both thefts were recorded on the store's security cameras.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police identify or locate the thief, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.