Miss Louisiana 2019 fights to win Peter Weber's heart on 'The Bachelor'

NEW ORLEANS– The new season of ABC’s hit show, “The Bachelor” doesn’t premiere until January 6th, but we already know the contestants who will be fighting to win Peter Weber’s heart.

One of them is Miss Louisiana 2019 Victoria Paul. She is from Alexandria, Louisiana. A group of 30 women will be vying for Pilot Pete’s heart.

According to Victoria Paul’s bio on ABC.com, she is 27 years old and a nurse.

Her bio said that she’s been in one serious relationship that lasted two years, but her ex cheating on her lead to the break-up.

You can watch Victoria right here on WGNO-TV starting January 6th at 7 p.m.