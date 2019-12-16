Luna Fete Illuminates the Central Business District with Digital Graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Bedazzling lights are flicked in the city. The annual Luna Fete took place this weekend. For the past three nights, digital artists displayed their master pieces on the historic architecture in the Central Business District. This weekends misty weather and foggy nights didn't stop visitors or locals from partaking in the festivities.

Luna Fete ran from Fulton Street stretching to Lafayette Square, where the grand finale captured the attention of everyone passing by. Vibrant colors, thousands of lights plus lasers and interactive light shows to include the audience.