Live Blog: WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels covers the Saints vs Colts game

NEW ORLEANS – All eyes are on the New Orleans Saints tonight as they take on the Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday Night Football.

Will Drew Brees be able to lead his team to bounce back from last week’s disappointing loss?

Brees is also gunning for yet another NFL record tonight. He’s only three touchdowns shy of breaking Payton Manning’s career touchdown record.

WGNO Sports Director will be giving you key insights and play by play coverage all throughout the game in the Live Blog below: