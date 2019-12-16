Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 6: Spirit Airlines helps an amputee get home for the holidays

Posted 5:44 PM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10PM, December 16, 2019
NEW ORLEANS-- Every Christmas season, Our WGNO Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez helps to spread holiday cheer to people who aren't suspecting a Christmas surprise!  On Day Six of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Kenny teams up with the generous folks at Spirit Airlines to give two round-trip tickets to anywhere Spirit Airlines flies.

A Walmart door greeter, who's also an amputee will get the opportunity to go visit his family in California!

 

