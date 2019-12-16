How Bevolo could light up your Christmas gift giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The craftsmen at Bevolo on Royal Street in the French Quarter have been making classic gas lamps since 1945. They have become an essential part of the architectural accoutrement of New Orleans.

The business has a few stores in the 300 block of Royal, including its museum and workshop. But one of the shops could bring as especially colorful light to your Christmas gift giving.

"We curate these guys from all over the world," Bevolo's Brittnee Ulmer told WGNO. She was referring to the mid-century modern lamps that Bevolo sells. "They're all authentic mid-century pieces," she said.

The lamps were made by companies like Blenko, Murano, and St. Claire. Bevolo's craftsmen refurbish the lamps. Some of the shades are also originals, while other are reproductions.

The lamps and shades are sold separately, so you can pair them as you wish. Prices start at a little under $500 for a lamp and shade.

The mid-century modern style is seeing a resurgence in popularity. Shows like Mad Men are helping to glamorize the look. But Ulmer credits the designs themselves.

"I just think that mid-century modern style is classic, iconic, in general. And I think it's really made a resurgence in the past few years. You can definitely think that it is because of shows like Mad Men, but I think it's just classic design," she said.

Bevolo also offers other gift ideas to fit any budget.