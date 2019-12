Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGIERS POINT, La (WGNO)- Some good news for the West Bank commuters. The Algiers Point Ferry resumes service as of Monday, December 16.

Last week, the RTA agreed to pay Labmar Ferry Services around $6 Million to immediately take over day to day ferry maintenance and operations. Their boat was operational as of Sunday afternoon. Transports began again for commuter in Algiers and Chalmette at 6:00 A.M.