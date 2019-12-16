Donate to Coats for Kids with Nora Vaden Holmes’ State Farm Agency

Hank spoke with Nora Vaden Holmes from the Nora Vaden Holmes State Farm Insurance Agency in Metairie (117 Metairie Lawn Drive) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.
It's that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.
WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.
Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need. Thanks for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.
Helping out is easy. Drop off a new or lightly-used coat at any of the participating locations below.
We'll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers thanks to our cleaning and courier partners: Blaze Express Courier Service and Russell's Cleaning Services!
ORLEANS PARISH
- Our Title Sponsor: The King Firm - 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
- Home Bank - 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
- Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
- The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk - 500 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans LA 70130
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy - 7211 Regent St. New Orleans LA 70124
JEFFERSON PARISH
- Club Pilates - 2513 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70001
- Home Bank - 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
- Home Bank - 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121
- Home Bank - 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058
- Home Bank - 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006
- Nora Vaden Holmes Insurance Agency - 117 Metairie Lawn Dr, Metairie LA 70001
- Once Upon a Child - 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002
- Spudly's Super Spuds - 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001
- Strictly Salt - 3110 David Dr, Metairie LA 70003
- Russell's Cleaning - 3704 Robertson St, Metairie, LA 70001
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- Home Bank - 1750 N. Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank - 1305 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471
- Home Bank - 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank - 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437
- Home Bank - 2037 E. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461
- Home Bank - 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420
- Once Upon a Child - 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471