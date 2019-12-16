Donate to Coats for Kids with Nora Vaden Holmes’ State Farm Agency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hank spoke with Nora Vaden Holmes from the Nora Vaden Holmes State Farm Insurance Agency in Metairie (117 Metairie Lawn Drive) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

It's that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.

WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need. Thanks for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

Helping out is easy. Drop off a new or lightly-used coat at any of the participating locations below.

We'll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers thanks to our cleaning and courier partners: Blaze Express Courier Service and Russell's Cleaning Services!

ORLEANS PARISH

Our Title Sponsor: The King Firm - 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank - 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk - 500 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans LA 70130

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy - 7211 Regent St. New Orleans LA 70124

JEFFERSON PARISH

Club Pilates - 2513 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70001

Home Bank - 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank - 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121

Home Bank - 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank - 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Nora Vaden Holmes Insurance Agency - 117 Metairie Lawn Dr, Metairie LA 70001

Once Upon a Child - 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

Spudly's Super Spuds - 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Strictly Salt - 3110 David Dr, Metairie LA 70003

Russell's Cleaning - 3704 Robertson St, Metairie, LA 70001

ST. TAMMANY PARISH