Child slammed to the ground twice by school resource officer

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGNO)- Caught on camera, a school resource officer in Vance County, North Carolina slams a middle school student to the ground, twice before dragging him off camera.

The school reported the incident to authorities Thursday. The Vance County Sheriff say, he asked the North Carolina State of Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation. The school says, the child who is under the age of 12 had a bump on his head but, was not hospitalized.

The officer was placed on paid leave pending an investigation.