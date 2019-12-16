Blessing and Commemoration Brings Dozens of First Responders to the Cathedral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWS ORLEANS, La (WGNO)- It's important to take a moment to thank our brave service men and women. Sunday at the St. Louis Cathedral, dozens of first responders, police officers and firefighters gathered for a special service in their honor.

After the mass and blessing, everyone mingled outside, saying "Hi" to one another and talking to folks in the community.

Among the men in blue were Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell, Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Councilwomen Kristin Palmer and Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

While the mass was a celebration and recognition of those who keep our city safe, it was also in loving memory of those who have died while in the line of duty.