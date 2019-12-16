× A Brees: Saints quarterback ties Manning’s record for career TD passes, Saints lead Colts

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Saints lead the Colts, 20-0 at halftime of Monday Night Football at the Superdome.

Brees two TD passes, 15 yards to Michael Thomas and 21 yards to Tre’Quan Smith. The latter tied Brees with Peyton Manning for the NFL record for career TD passes with 539.

A third TD pass to Smith just before the half was nullified by offensive pass interference on Smith.

Wil Lutz kicked a 26 yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Brees has completed 20 of 21 pass attempts for 230 yards.

The Saints two touchdown drives were for 90 and 85 yards.