1 dead, widespread storm damage reported amid severe weather outbreak

ROSEPINE, La - One person has been killed amid an outbreak of tornadoes and severe weather.

Multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as a cold front pushed a line of severe weather across much of Louisiana today.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person was killed just east of Rosepine during the severe weather, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Multiple reports of downed trees and power lines have also been reported, as well as damage to homes and other structures.

The storms are expected to continue to push east throughout the afternoon and into the night.

A Webster Parish family’s mobile home was destroyed in storms that included a likely tornado believed to have touched down east of Hwy 159 late Monday morning, according to reports from KTAL.

The family that lives in the home on Angi Road was not there at the time. The family dog escaped unharmed. The area is about 20 minutes north of Minden.