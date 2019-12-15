New ‘Elf on the Shelf’ cereal & cakebites to brighten your holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- "Elf on the Shelf" is about to make appearances in homes across the country for the holiday season. In celebration, Walmart is now selling two Elf on the Shelf-inspired products.

Kellogg's just released the "Elf on the Shelf" cereal with red and green magical star pieces with marshmallows, sugar cookie flavor, and edible glitter. This brand new "Elf on the Shelf" cereal is just $3.64 at Walmart.

Walmart will also be selling the grab and go "Elf on the Shelf" cakebites. They come in Christmas cake (vanilla cake and vanilla icing) and Hot Cocoa flavors. They are being sold for $3.48.