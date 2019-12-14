S&WB responding to ‘incident’ at Carrollton water plant after 2 reported water main breaks

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board says it is responding to an incident at the Carrollton water plant.
In a Tweet sent out on the official S&WB account just after 2 p.m., the organization said it has a significant amount of workers responding at to the incident.
Social media reports from people in the area around the plant indicate residents heard a loud boom that was possibly an explosion of some kind.
The S&WB has not yet confirmed what has happened.
Two workers at the Carrollton Water Plant were transported to University Hospital for treatment, while a third refused treatment at the scene, according to New Orleans EMS.
Earlier today, a water main broke on Zimple Street in the Uptown area, not far from the location of a rupture in a 30-inch water main that left much of the area around Tulane University flooded last week.
There was also a water main break on the westbank earlier this morning.
