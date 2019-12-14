S&WB responding to ‘incident’ at Carrollton water plant after 2 reported water main breaks

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board says it is responding to an incident at the Carrollton water plant.

In a Tweet sent out on the official S&WB account just after 2 p.m., the organization said it has a significant amount of workers responding at to the incident.

We are responding to an incident at the Carrollton Water Plant. We have a heavy public safety presence there and will provide updates as we receive them. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) December 14, 2019

Social media reports from people in the area around the plant indicate residents heard a loud boom that was possibly an explosion of some kind.

The S&WB has not yet confirmed what has happened.

Two workers at the Carrollton Water Plant were transported to University Hospital for treatment, while a third refused treatment at the scene, according to New Orleans EMS.

@NewOrleansEMS transported 2 patients to UMC from the @SWBNewOrleans incident today. A 3rd patient refused EMS on scene. — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) December 14, 2019

Earlier today, a water main broke on Zimple Street in the Uptown area, not far from the location of a rupture in a 30-inch water main that left much of the area around Tulane University flooded last week.

We are working to repair a water main break on Zimple Street in Uptown. Residents who have low water pressure should call 52-WATER and report it. This helps us understand the impact of breaks and repairs because we can’t measure pressure at every property. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) December 14, 2019

There was also a water main break on the westbank earlier this morning.

We are investigating reports of water main leaks on Tullis Dr. and Cypress Grove Ct. on the West Bank after detecting lower than normal pressure in that area. Residents there who have low water pressure should call 52-WATER. Pressure remains above acceptable levels at this time. pic.twitter.com/lBQw2MAF1f — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) December 14, 2019

