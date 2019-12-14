× Joe Burrow wins Heisman in record-setting fashion

Manhattan, NY — Joe Burrow is your 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, and in the midst of a record-breaking season, it was only fitting he shattered Heisman records as well.

Burrow received 841 first place votes and had a total of 2,608 points. Chase Young received the second-closest number of first place votes with just 20. It was the highest percentage of first place votes with 90.7%. As for total points, Burrow had a margin of victory of 1,846 over Jalen Hurts, who finished second with 762 points.

The only other player from LSU to win the Heisman was the late Billy Cannon 60 years ago in 1959. Burrow is also just the second Tigers player that’s been named a finalist since that was started in 1982. Tyrann Mathieu was a finalist in 2011.

In addition to adding Heisman Trophy winner to his resume, Burrow was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien Award recipient, given to the top quarterback in the nation.

This season has been filled with eye-popping numbers for Burrow, who set LSU records for passing yards (4,715), passing TDs (48), passing yards per game (362.7), completions (342), total offense (5,004) and total offense per game (384.9). He also set SEC records for passing yards and touchdowns and is currently ranked first in the nation with those 48 touchdowns and also completion percentage at 77.9%.

But the seemingly endless list of records and top rankings don’t mean nearly as much to Burrow as the success his team has had this season. He has stated that he doesn’t care about all the individual numbers. He only cares about the wins. And right now, LSU has 13 this season, with the National Championship just two more wins away.