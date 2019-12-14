Burrow: “It would be great not just for myself and my family but for LSU and the whole state of Louisiana.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manhattan, NY -- The four Heisman Trophy finalists met with the media one last time Saturday evening, ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, which begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about what it would mean to him to win the award, and what it meant to see all the support that he's gotten from the LSU fanbase.

"I think that's awesome," Burrow said. "I think that if I'm fortunate enough to win it, it would be great not just for myself and my family but for LSU and the whole state of Louisiana. I hope I can take it home to them."

He was later asked who he had in New York to support him and said it was around 60 people. He said it was too many to list, but that they all "have a special place in his heart and are here for a reason."

While Burrow has repeatedly said he doesn't care about the individual accolades and that what means the most are the wins and taking home a National Championship, the rest of us can keep track of his accomplishments. He currently leads the nation in touchdown passes with 48 and in completion percentage at 77.9%. He is second in the nation in pass yards with 4,715.

If Burrow wins, he'll be just the second player from LSU to be a Heisman Trophy winner, joining Billy Cannon in the elite club. It's been exactly 60 years since Cannon won it in 1959.

This is the 85th year for the Heisman Trophy, with 36 quarterbacks taking home the hardware so far-- including the last 3.