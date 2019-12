Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Rats were caught on camera scurrying around the countertop at Willie'S Pizza Joint on Bourbon Street.

A tourist from Minnesota recorded a video of the giant rodents scurrying around the pizza place around 2 a.m. on December 9.

The video has been viewed on social media more than 100,000 times.

An attorney representing the pizza joint released a statement yesterday saying that the restaurant will be closed until pest control services have addressed the issue.