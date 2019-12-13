Spice up your life!: Baby Spice talks food fights and hosting ABC baking show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- "The Great American Baking Show: The Holiday Edition" is a show where bakers compete in a series of challenges and bake-offs! It premiered Thursday on ABC. One of the shows hosts is none other than Emma Bunton a.k.a. Baby Spice from the supergroup, The Spice Girls.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked with Emma about "The Great American Baking Show" and food fights with the other Spice Girls.

"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" is on Thursdays on ABC.

