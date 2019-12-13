Spice up your life!: Baby Spice talks food fights and hosting ABC baking show

NEW ORLEANS-- "The Great American Baking Show: The Holiday Edition" is a show where bakers compete in a series of challenges and bake-offs!  It premiered Thursday on ABC.   One of the shows hosts is none other than Emma Bunton a.k.a. Baby Spice from the supergroup, The Spice Girls.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked with Emma about "The Great American Baking Show" and food fights with the other Spice Girls.

"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" is on Thursdays on ABC.

For more information about the show, click HERE.

