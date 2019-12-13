× Single vehicle crash killed Bourg woman

BOURG, LA.– Shortly before 9:30 Thursday night, State Troopers in Terrebonne Parish were called to a fatal crash on Corral Way Drive.

The crash took the life of 68-year-old Lolita Henry of Bourg.

The preliminary investigation revealed Henry was traveling south on Country Drive in a 2009 Kia Spectrum.

She made a right turn onto Corral Way Drive when, for unknown reasons, she ran off of the roadway to the left.

Henry’s vehicle struck a drain culvert and she suffered critical injuries.

She was transported to Terrebonne General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Service where she was pronounced deceased.

Seat belt use is unknown at this time and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

A standard toxicology test is pending and this crash remains under investigation.