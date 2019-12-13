Potential cyberattack shuts down City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - City Hall has been shut down after a potential cyberattack was detected this morning.

The cyberattack began around 11 a.m., according to a statement from the city.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all employees were immediately alerted to power down computers, unplug devices & disconnect from WiFi,” according to the city. “All servers have been powered down as well.”

All city websites are down, but emergency communications have not been affected by the attack, so 911 and 311 are still fully functional.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and city officials are working with cybersecurity experts from the Louisiana State Police, FBI, Louisiana National Guard, and United States Secret Service.