One Dead, One wounded in Central City double shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in Central City that left one man dead and another man wounded.

Police were patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots.

A short time later they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Toledano Street and Claiborne Avenue.

One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have no suspects or motive for the shootings and are not releasing the name of the dead man.

Homicide Detective Patrick Guidry is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information about this shooting.