LSU president to become president of Oregon State University

BATON ROUGE – LSU president F. King Alexander is leaving for a new position at Oregon State University.

“This was a very difficult decision for me given my fondness for LSU and the tremendous progress we’re making here,” Alexander said. “It’s been a privilege to be part of such an important and iconic university system. I’m proud of what we’ve collectively accomplished, including setting records for enrollment in size, diversity and academic achievement. Shenette and I, along with our family, thank LSU and Baton Rouge for making our many years here so memorable.”

Alexander will start his new position at Oregon State on July 1, 2020.

Paul M. Hebert Law Center dean Thomas Galligan will take Alexander’s place and serve as interim president while the LSU Board of Supervisors searches for a replacement.

“On behalf of the LSU Board of Supervisors, I’d like to thank King for his outstanding leadership at LSU and his untiring advocacy for public higher education,” Mary Werner, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said. “He has accomplished a great amount during his time as president, but I fully understand his desire to seek new challenges and am elated he can carry on his mission at another internationally recognized land-grant institution.”