Hard Rock Hotel demolition to stretch well into 2020, impact parade routes

NEW ORLEANS - Demolition of the Hard Rock Hotel structure could take longer than expected.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell said the city is currently working to finalize demolition plans with contractors.

Starting next week, crews will spend the next two months stabilizing the structure with a transfer deck.

This will allow them to safely recover the bodies of the two construction workers still buried under the rubble.

It will also allow investigators to collect evidence to determine the cause of the collapse.

The work will also bring changes to Mardi Gras parade routes on Canal Street.

"There is going to have to be some decisions made about parade routes and things for Mardi Gras," New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said.

The NOPD has already begun coordinating with the Homeland Security office on an approach to the situation, Arnold said.

"We're going to continue those conversations and have a good, viable plan very shortly for how we want to address not having the 1000 block of Canal available during Mardi Gras," he said.