× Gloomy again today but a nice weekend

We are looking at showers across the area again on Friday. Even though the surface low from Thursday has moved east the upper level trough is still west of the area. Until that moves through the area will not clear out. That happens on Saturday morning.

For your Friday expect a wave of showers during the afternoon. Rain chances will be around 50-60%. Temperatures will struggle to get much above 60.

The weekend however looks much better. Expect upper 60s to around 70 on Saturday with more sun followed by a warm day Sunday with the mid 70s. The next cold front will come in Monday