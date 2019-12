× Former Saints Pro Bowler Vaugh Johnson dead at 57

Metairie– According to ESPN.com, former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl Linebacker Vaughn Johnson has died at the age of 57.

Johnson died after a long battle with Kidney disease.

Johnson played with Saints for 8 seasons and was a member of the “Dome Patrol” with the late Sam Mills, Pat Swilling and NFL Hall of Fame member Ricky Jackson.

Saints Hall of Fame manager Ken Trahan says that Johnson died at his home in North Carolina.