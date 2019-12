NEW ORLEANS – An NOPD officer was involved in a shooting near the Lakefront Campus of the University of New Orleans this afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at the end of Elysian Fields Avenue at Lake Pontchartrain.

The officer was not injured, according to the NOPD.

Officers are currently searching for a suspect.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.