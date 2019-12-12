× Man dies after showing up at Jefferson Parish hospital with stab wounds

JEFFERSON PARISH– A man who showed up at Jefferson Parish hospital with stab wounds has died before he could tell investigators who had stabbed him.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is now trying to determine where the stabbing happened.

It appears that the victim showed up at one hospital around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

He was transported to another hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that he died a short time later.

Anyone with information on this stabbing should call the JPSO

Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.