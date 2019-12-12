Kenny’s 12 Days Of Giving Day 4: Harrah’s Beach Getaway for ‘Super Duper Volunteer’

Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS-- On Day Four of Kenny's 12 Days of Giving, Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez teamed up with his friends at Harrah's to giveaway a dream beach getaway vacation with a spa treatment and dinner at Harrah's Gulf Coast.

Larry Rolling, Council at Large for the City of Covington wrote in for "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," telling us about one a "Super Duper Volunteer" living in our community--- Leslie Durio!  She is really surprised when she finds out she's getting a beach getaway to Harrah's Gulf Coast!

