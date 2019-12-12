× JPSO investigates Metairie murder on S. Upland Avenue

METAIRIE– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a early morning murder in the 1000 block of S. Upland Avenue in Metairie.

Police were called to that location around 12:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

That’s were the found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and detectives have no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call JPSO Homicide detectives at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.