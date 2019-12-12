Help NOPD locate person of interest in November hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD continues to seek Christopher Anders as a person of interest in investigation of a hit-and-run crash on November 24 that left one adult male and one juvenile male seriously injured.

Anders is not wanted at this time, however, NOPD Traffic Unit detectives wish to question Anders regarding this incident.

At about 6:40 p.m. on November 24, the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro was allegedly operating his vehicle in a reckless manner in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

The driver then reportedly lost control of the vehicle, mounted the raised median and struck a four-year-old child and his father. The Camaro then reportedly continued forward and struck a parked pick-up truck, before becoming disabled.

The driver of the Camaro, described as an unknown black male, fled the scene on foot and left the disabled vehicle on the raised median.

Both the four-year-old juvenile victim and his father remain hospitalized at this time. Due to injuries sustained in this incident, the juvenile victim required an amputation of one of his legs, while the father has undergone multiple surgeries.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of this person of interest is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Division Detective Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).